Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], April 18 (ANI): Haryana State Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested a Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of the State Pollution Control Board red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 28,000 in Bhiwani.

The State Vigilance Bureau said that complainant Mukesh of Mirzapur village in Hisar district accused Mohit Mudgil, SDO of seeking Rs 30,000 bribe in lieu of giving consent to operate - CTO (NOC) of his crasher situated in Khanak, district Bhiwani.

Also Read | Lt General Manoj Pande is the New Indian Army Chief; Know All About the First Engineer to Hold the Top Post.

The complainant informed the vigilance which laid a trap and caught the accused official red-handed accepting Rs 28,000 in cash. The team also recovered the bribe money from the SDO who was then taken into police custody.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Denial of Sex ‘Cruelty’, Not ‘Exceptional Hardship’ to End Marriage Before 1 Year Cooling-Off Period, Says Delhi High Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)