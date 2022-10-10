Chandigarh, Oct 10 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Monday expressed grief over the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and said his demise is an irreparable loss to the political field.

Yadav (82), former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness.

In a tweet, Khattar said Yadav's death is an irreparable loss to the political field.

Mann said he received the sad news of Yadav's death.

Both the chief ministers prayed for strength to the bereaved family and Yadav's admirers to bear the loss.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also condoled Yadav's death, saying the country has lost a doyen.

"The nation has lost a doyen in the passing away of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. A socialist icon, he will be known for empowering the under-privileged. My heartfelt condolences to @yadavakhilesh & the entire Samajwadi family," Badal tweeted.

Former chief minister of Haryana and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda also expressed grief over the death of Yadav.

Yadav was admitted to a hospital since August and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital on October 2.

Born on November 22, 1939 into a farming family in Saifai near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav spawned the state's most prominent political clan.

He was elected an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times.

