Chandigarh, Apr 2 (PTI) Haryana registered 10 more coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 3,174 on Friday while the infection count rose to 2,94,270 with 1,861 fresh cases, a Health Department bulletin said.

Two fatalities each were reported from Karnal and Jind, and one death each was reported from Gurgaon, Hisar, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani, Fatehabad and Kaithal districts.

Of the fresh cases, 398 infections were recorded in Gurgaon, 261 in Karnal and 183 in Panchkula, among others.

At present, there are 11,022 active cases in the state, while the recovery rate is 95.18 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)