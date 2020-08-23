Chandigarh [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Haryana recorded 1,161 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Saturday, the State Health Department informed.

The total number of coronavirus cases reached 53,290, out of which 8,680 cases are active, 44,013 are recovered cases.

Also Read | Telangana Fire: Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory Near Air Force Academy in Dundigal.

597 people have died so far in the state.

India's COVID-19 case count neared 30 lakh on Saturday with 69,878 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Samvatsari 2020: PM Narendra Modi Says Michchhami Dukkadam to Greet People on the Occasion of Samvatsari, The Last Day of Paryushan Parv.

The death toll has gone up to 55,794 with 945 more persons succumbing to the virus.

The Health Ministry said that India's coronavirus case count stands at 29,75,702. It includes 6,97,330 active cases and 22,22,578 patients who have been cured/discharged or have migrated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)