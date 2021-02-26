Chandigarh, Feb 26 (PTI) Haryana recorded 148 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the infection tally in the state to 2,70,411, a health department bulletin said.

With one more fatality from Karnal district, the death toll due to COVID-19 in the state rose to 3,044, it said.

Of the 148 fresh cases, Gurgaon reported 29 and Karnal 30.

At present, there are 1,103 active cases in the state, while as many as 2,66,264 have recovered from the infection.

The recovery rate is 98.47 per cent in Haryana, the bulletin added. PTI SUN

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)