Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday recorded 1,635 fresh COVID-19 cases which took the state's tally to 2,39,239, while 32 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,520, according to a state health department bulletin.

Of the latest fatalities, five each were from Jind and Hisar, and four each from worst-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, the bulletin said.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (437) and Faridabad (305).

Active cases in the state currently stand at 15,516, while the recovery rate is 92.46 per cent. PTI SUN VSD

