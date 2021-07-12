Chandigarh, July 12 (PTI) Haryana on Monday reported 28 new coronavirus cases and six deaths, taking the total number of infections and fatalities to 7,69,307 and 9,556 respectively.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include one each from Hisar, Panipat and Sirsa districts.

Sirsa reported five new cases while four cases each were detected in Gurugram, Kurukshetra and Palwal.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 902 with 7,58,849 patients having recovered so far. The recovery rate is 98.64 percent, the bulletin said.

