Chandigarh, Apr 9 (PTI) Haryana on Friday recorded 2,994 fresh COVID-19 cases, the biggest single-day jump in over four months, that took the infection tally to 3,10,504, while 11 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,241, the state health department said.

Haryana had recorded 3,104 new cases on November 20.

The fresh cases on Friday included 703 from Gurgaon, 268 from Faridabad, 283 from Karnal, 228 from Panchkula and 246 from Yamunanagar, the bulletin stated.

Of the latest fatalities, two were reported from Panchkula, and one each from Faridabad, Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Jhajjar and Fatehabad, it said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Anil Vij said a vaccine festival will be observed in the state from April 11 to 14.

During this period, 6 to 7 lakh people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 free of cost, he said.

In a statement, Vij said directions have been given to cancel leave of doctors and staff of medical colleges during the period of the vaccine festival.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a virtual interaction with chief ministers from across the country on the COVID-19 situation, said all states should observe the four-day vaccine festival to inoculate the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, Vij said that vaccines will be administered in all major villages, town colonies, settlements, worksites, public places, markets in the state during the inoculation festival.

He said Haryana has sufficient stock of the vaccine but still "we will demand more vaccines from the central government so as to vaccinate more people".

The help of panchayati raj institutions, anganwadi centres, prominent people of villages and cities, NGOs, MLAs and other dignitaries will be taken to ensure the success of the vaccine festival, Vij said.

