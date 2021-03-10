Chandigarh, Mar 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 3,064 with two more fatalities on Wednesday, while 359 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,73,446, a bulletin by the Health Department said.

One fatality each was reported from Karnal and Gurgaon districts, which also registered 83 and 80 fresh cases, respectively.

At present, there are 2,440 active cases in the state, while the recovery rate is 97.99 per cent, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)