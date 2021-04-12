Chandigarh, Apr 12 (PTI) Haryana recorded the sharpest single-day spike of 3,818 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday that took the state's tally to 3,20,699, while 14 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,282, a health department bulletin said.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon with 1,132 cases, followed by 472 in Faridabad, 327 in Karnal, 228 in Sonipat, 224 in Panchkula and 180 in Hisar.

Of the latest deaths, two each were reported from Sonipat, Panipat, Yamunanagar and Fatehabad districts and one each from Faridabad, Rewari, Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Sirsa and Kaithal.

The number of active cases in Haryana stands at 22,487. So far, 2,94,930 people have recovered from the disease and the state has a recovery rate of 91.96 per cent, the bulletin said.

