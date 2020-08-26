Chandigarh, Aug 26 (PTI) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said the state has recorded a decline of 4.6 per cent in the infant mortality rate from April to June this year as compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

He was speaking in response to a calling attention motion laid on the table during the day-long Monsoon Session of the state assembly here.

Vij said during the lockdown no orders to stop or discontinue OPD services in health institutions were issued by the office of the Director General of Health.

“On the contrary, all medical institutions provided medico-legal services along with emergency and maternal and child health services.

“Besides, during the lockdown when patients were unable to reach the health institutions for treatment, mobile health teams were deployed by the health department to reach out to them, especially the elderly, children and pregnant women, across the state,” he informed the House.

Necessary medicines were also supplied to people. At present, all services like OPD, IPD, surgery among others are being provided by all health institutions in the state, the minister added.

