Chandigarh, Aug 29 (PTI) Haryana reported its highest single-day spike of 1,391 coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 61,987, with nine more deaths due to COVID-19 pushed the toll to 670.

Haryana had reported its highest single-day spike of 1,397 coronavirus cases on August 26.

While two deaths each were reported from Karnal, Bhiwani, Panchkula and Yamunanagar, one fatality was from GurGAONm, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Among the districts that reported fresh cases include Faridabad (158), Karnal (140), Gurugram (124), Rewari (110), Panchkula (96), Yamunanagar (87), Hisar (78), Sonipat and Kurukshetra (75 each), as per the bulletin.

Active cases in the state currently are 10,606, while 50,711 have been discharged after recovery.

As of Saturday, the state has a recovery rate of 81.81 per cent, 1.08 per cent is the fatality rate while the rate at which infections are doubling is 34 days.

