Chandigarh, Apr 21 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday recorded the biggest daily jump of 9,623 coronavirus cases and 45 fatalities that pushed the state's infection tally to 3,81,247 and the death toll to 3,528, a health department bulletin said.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (2,988), Faridabad (1,339), Sonipat (960), Karnal (548), Hisar (664) and Panipat (548), it said.

The latest deaths include five each from Faridabad, Sonipat, Hisar, Panchkula and Jind, and four each from Gurgaon, Karnal and Bhiwani.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 55,422. So far, 3,22,297 people have recovered and the state has a recovery rate of 84.54 per cent, the bulletin said.

Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij had earlier said that Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat together account for nearly half of the total active cases in the state.

