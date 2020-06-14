India News | Haryana Reports 10 More Virus-related Deaths

Chandigarh, Jun 14 (PTI) Haryana reported ten more coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, six of these from the hardest-hit Gurgaon district, while total COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 7,208, a health bulletin said.

The total number of COVID-19-related fatalities in the state now stands at 88, it said.

The state reported 459 fresh cases on Sunday, 169 of which were from Gurgaon, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Gurgaon now has cumulative 3,294 cases, of these 1,834 of are active ones, it said.

With six more COVID-19-related deaths, Gurgaon has so far recorded 31 fatalities, the highest for any district in the state, the health bulletin said.

The other four COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Sunday were reported from Rohtak, Jhajjar and Panipat districts, it said.

Two people succumbed to the virus in Rohtak, increasing the toll in the district to six, the bulletin said.

While Jhajjar district reported its first coronavirus-related death, another person died due to COVID-19 in Panipat, according to the bulletin.

The total number of deaths due to virus in Panipat now stands at five, it said.

On Sunday, the highest increase in cases was reported from Faridabad, with 191 patients being added to the tally, according to the bulletin.

It said there were six cases each in Jhajjar and Panchkula, three in Nuh, 15 in Ambala, 13 each in Palwal and Rohtak, one in Panipat, two each from Jind, Sirsa, Mahendragarh and Kaithal, four in Yamunanagar, Five in Fatehabad, seven in Bhiwani, eight in Hisar and 10 in Kurukshetra.

The total active COVID-19 cases in the state are 4,117, while 3,003 people have recovered, according to the bulletin.

