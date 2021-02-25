Chandigarh, Feb 25 (PTI) Haryana recorded 166 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally in the state to 2,70,263, a health department bulletin said.

With no new fatality in the state during the past 24 hours, the death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 3,043.

Of the 166 fresh cases, 36 were reported from Gurgaon, 32 from Karnal and 21 from Kurukshetra, the bulletin said.

While there are 1,054 active cases in Haryana, 2,66,166 people have recovered from the infection so far. The recovery rate is 98.48 percent.

