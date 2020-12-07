Chandigarh, Dec 7 (PTI) Haryana on Monday reported 23 more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 2,611, while 1,392 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,45,288.

According to the state health department's daily bulletin, the deaths included five from Hisar and three each from Faridabad and Rewari districts.

Also Read | Cafe Coffee Day: Malavika Hegde, Wife of Late CCD Founder VG Siddhartha, Appointed as New CEO.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurgaon (356) and Faridabad (280).

Active cases in the state currently stand at 12,126 while the recovery rate was 93.99 per cent. PTI SUN VSD

Also Read | Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Section 144 Imposed Across Gujarat Ahead of Nationwide Shutdown Called by Farmers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)