Chandigarh, Sep 13 (PTI) Haryana on Sunday reported 2,526 COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths, officials said.

The state's caseload has reached 93,641 and the death toll mounted to 975.

Also Read | NEET 2020: Around 85-90% Students Appeared in Medical Exam, Says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Haryana had reported the biggest single-day spike of 2,783 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Of the 19 deaths, four were reported from Karnal, three each from Faridabad and Ambala, two each from Gurugram, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Yamunanagar, and one in Kurukshetra, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Also Read | SIM Swap Fraud in Pune: CA Duped of Rs 2.2 Lakh on Pretext of Updating 3G SIM to 4G; Here’s How to Protect Yourself From This Banking Scam.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases are Gurugram (339), Faridabad (298), Karnal (295), Ambala (182), Sonipat (167), Rohtak (142), Hisar (126), Kurukshetra (130) and Panchkula (120).

The number of active cases in the state is 20,079, while 72,587 people have been discharged.

As of Sunday, the state has a recovery rate of 77.52 per cent.

The fatality rate stands at 1.04 per cent, while the rate at which infections are doubling is 28 days. PTI SUN VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)