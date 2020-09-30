Chandigarh, Sep 30 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 1,382 on Wednesday with 26 fatalities, while the infection tally reached 1,28,599 after 1,625 more people tested positive for the disease, according to a health bulletin.

Of the 26 fatalities, four were reported from Panipat, three each from Yamunanagar and Jhajjar, and two each from Faridabad, Gurgaon, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad while one fatality each was reported from Ambala, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Kurukshetra, the bulletin said.

The districts which reported a big spike in COVID-19 cases are Gurgaon (282), Faridabad (155), Hisar (142), Kurukshetra (134), Sonipat (119) and Panchkula (113).

There are 14,340 active cases in Haryana and the recovery rate is 87.77 per cent.

