Chandigarh, Dec 8 (PTI) Haryana reported 29 new COVID-19 cases in the last one day, pushing the total case count to 7,71,904, an official bulletin said on Wednesday.

No new death due to the virus was reported during the period, it said.

The state has so far lost 10,055 people to the coronavirus since last year when the pandemic began.

A majority of Wednesday cases came from Gurugram and Panchkula, with both reporting 15 and 10 cases, respectively.

Total active cases in the state now stand at 162 with overall recoveries reported to be 7,61,626.

The overall recovery rate has been 98.67 per cent, the bulletin said.

