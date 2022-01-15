Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) Haryana on Saturday reported another surge of COVID-19 cases with 9,050 fresh infections and seven fatalities, taking the active cases in the state to 46,720.

Of the seven deaths, two were reported in Sonipat district and one each in Gurugram, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani and Kaithal. With these, the total number of deaths in the state rose to 10,098, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 38-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered, Husband Alleges Illicit Partner's Role.

With these fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 8,37,998.

Gurugram, the worst-hit district, reported 3,349 fresh cases on Saturday, followed by Faridabad (1,764), Panchkula (510), Karnal (389), Sonipat (403), Ambala (522), Hisar (262), Panipat (271) and Rohtak (239) among others.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Leader Joginder Singh Mann Joins AAP in Presence of Arvind Kejriwal.

The recovery rate was 93.22 per cent, the bulletin said, while the cumulative recoveries so far were 7,81,157.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)