Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 20 (ANI): A total of 940 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Haryana on Tuesday taking the total count of cases to 1,52,174.

According to the state Health Department, 925 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours and the total number of discharges has gone up to 1,40,436.

Haryana has 10,078 active cases while the death toll stands at 1,660. The recovery rate in the state is 92.29 per cent.

India reported 46,791 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases has gone up to 75,97,064. (ANI)

