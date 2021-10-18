Chandigarh, Oct 18 (PTI) Haryana reported no Covid-related death and 16 new infections on Monday, pushing the infection tally to 7,71,092.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,049.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Man Sexually Assaults 11-Year-Old Daughter, Threatens To Kill Her if She Revealed It to Anyone; Arrested.

Meanwhile, among the districts, nine cases were reported from Gurgaon, it said.

The state has a total of 100 active cases while 7,60,917 Covid patients have recovered so far.

Also Read | Mobile Internet Services Suspended in Parts of Kashmir Valley as Precautionary Measure.

The state's recovery rate is 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)