Chandigarh, Dec 4 (PTI) Haryana recorded no new coronavirus-related death, even as it added 17 fresh infections on Saturday, pushing the case count to 7,71,797, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,054, it said.

Among the districts, nine fresh COVID-19 cases were from Gurugram.

The state is left with 157 active cases, while the overall recoveries have reached 7,61,563.

Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.67 per cent, the bulletin said.

