India News | Haryana Reports One More COVID-19 Death; 60 of 76 Fresh Cases from Worst-hit NCR Districts

Chandigarh, May 27 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday reported one more COVID-19 fatality, which took the total number of deaths due to the infection to 18 in the state, even as cases continued to pour in from four districts in the National Capital Region (NCR).

NCR encompasses the entire territory of Delhi and urban areas of neighbouring states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Indian Railways Refutes Media Reports of Shramik Special Trains Losing Paths, Reaching Wrong Destinations.

Faridabad reported its seventh death on Wednesday, according to the state health department's daily bulletin, adding that with 76 fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in Haryana rose to 1,381 today.

Of the total fresh cases, worst-hit NCR districts of Faridabad reported 25 cases, Gurgaon 20 cases, Sonipat 11 cases and Jhajjar four cases.

Also Read | Maharashtra Records Highest Single-Day Deaths Due to Coronavirus, COVID-19 Toll Mounts to 1,897.

The other districts which reported cases were Palwal (8), three each from Rohtak and Narnaul and one each from Sirsa and Karnal.

Earlier, the previous single-day highest jump in cases was recorded in the state on May 26 when 94 infections were reported and prior to that on May 4 when 75 infections had been reported.

Total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state are 525, while 838 patients have recovered.

The state has a recovery rate of 60.68 per cent, fatality rate at 1.30 per cent while tests per million being conducted are 4,024, the bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, Haryana has tested 1,04,747 people, out of which 99,555 were found negative while reports of 3,811 samples were awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)