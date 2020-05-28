India News | Haryana Reports One More Death, Highest Single-day Spike in Cases at 123

Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday reported one more COVID-19 death, taking the total number of fatalities due to it in the state to 19, as it also recorded the highest single-day jump in cases at 123, rasing the coronavirus infections to 1504.

As cases continued to pour in from the worst-hit NCR districts, Health Minister Anil Vij said he was concerned at the rate at which infections were being reported from areas adjoining the national capital.

"The districts bordering Delhi are witnessing a sharp increase in the number of cases, which is a matter of concern,” Vij, who is also the state's Health Minister, told reporters in Ambala.

He cited movement of people from Delhi into those districts of Haryana adjoining the national capital as the reason behind surge in cases. Gurgaon reported one more death, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Of the 123 cases, 92 of these were from Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat alone.

Gurgaon reported 68 cases, Faridabad 18, Sonipat six, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Rohtak five each, Hisar and Kaithal four each, Sirsa three, Fatehabad two and Panipat, Charkhi Dadri and Yamunanagar one each, the bulletin said.

Earlier, the previous single-day highest jump in cases was recorded in the state on May 26 when 94 infections were reported.

Of the 19 COVID deaths in the state so far, Faridabad has maximum seven fatalities, Gurgaon three while Sonipat has one fatality, the state health department bulletin said.

The total cases in Gurgaon are 405, Faridabad 276, Sonipat 180 and Jhajjar 97, as per the bulletin.

Total active COVID-19 patients in the state are 604, while 881 patients have recovered. PTI SUN VSD

