New Delhi, June 20 (PTI) Two men, including a school teacher, were arrested for allegedly creating fake websites of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and trying to dupe job seekers by putting up fake recruitment advertisements, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Parab Sharan Singh (27), a resident of Ambala in Haryana and Vijay Kumar (42), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, they said.

The matter came to light after a complaint was received from FCI that two fake websites -- www.fciresultgov.org and www.fciindia.co.in -- had been created using the name of the organisation, a senior police officer said.

The names of the two websites were similar to that of the original one, police said.

"During investigation, police took the technical assistance and arrested website developer Parab Sharan Singh from Ambala around two weeks ago. On his instance, Vijay Kumar, the mastermind, was also arrested two days ago," Deputy Commissioner of Police (CyPAD) Anyesh Roy said.

Interrogation revealed that Kumar, an English teacher, got the idea to create fake websites of FCI and put up fake recruitment advertisements to dupe job seekers, police said.

He took the help from his associate Singh to create two fake websites of FCI, they said.

"Efforts are being made to identify the involvement of others,” police added.

