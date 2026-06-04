India News | Haryana: Security Sweep at Gurugram Municipal Corporation Office After Bomb Threat Email

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 4 (ANI): The Haryana Gurugram Police and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) on Thursday inspected the Municipal Corporation office in Sector 34 after a bomb threat was received.

The action was initiated after the Gurugram District Deputy Commissioner received a bomb threat via email. The threat also mentioned Municipal Corporation offices located in Sectors 42 and 39.

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Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on May 21, several prominent schools in Chandigarh received anonymous bomb threat emails, triggering a major security alert across the Union Territory. The local administration immediately coordinated with security agencies and activated emergency safety protocols to investigate the matter.

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Chandigarh Police confirmed that the emails were sent in a similar pattern as previous threats, and no suspicious object has been found so far.

Authorities are investigating the matter while also ensuring that no panic is created among the public.

Earlier in April, in a similar incident, a threatening email warning of multiple bomb blasts at key locations in Chandigarh, including the Mayor's office, Secretariat, Chandigarh University, Gandhi Bhavan, and several schools, triggered a high-security alert in the city.

The email contained specific timings for the alleged explosions, stating that schools could be targeted at 1:11 pm, the Mayor's office at 2:11 pm, and the Secretariat at 3:11 pm. It further issued a direct threat of a grenade attack at Chandigarh University's Gandhi Bhavan at 9:11 pm the same night.

The email read, "Khalistan wale bachian de khilaf nahin Hindu-stan Modi sarkar nu tabah karange KHALISTAN," which translates to "Khalistanis are not against the children; rather, they will destroy the 'Hindu-stan' Modi government--Khalistan."The message also warned residents to "save their children," while making references to wider threats in the city.

This incident on April 1 followed a similar threat received by the office of Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh. The email was sent to the official email ID of the Mayor, prompting heightened security in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police confirmed that 47-year-old Srinivas Louis was sent to a six-day police remand in connection with sending over 1,000 hoax threat messages targeting government offices, High Courts, and other institutions across the country."47-year-old Srinivas Louis, who was arrested for allegedly sending more than 1,000 hoax threat messages targeting several institutions, High Courts and government offices across the country, has been sent to a 6-day Delhi Police remand. It has come to light that he had a land dispute in Mysuru, Karnataka, and his father was not getting his share. Due to this, Srinivas Louis wanted to study Law and was miffed with the Court as justice was not being done to him. He had qualified for NET and had worked as an Assistant Professor."

The officials further stated that messages and emails were sent by him via phone. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)