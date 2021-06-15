Chandigarh, Jun 15 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday recorded 38 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the toll to 9,070, while 228 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 7,66,357, according to a bulletin.

Of the new fatalities, Bhiwani and Panipat reported five each, while four each deaths were registered in Sirsa and Hisar districts, the health department's daily bulletin said.

Palwal accounted for 33 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 20 more people each in Karnal and Panchkula tested positive for the virus.

The number of active cases stands at 3,703 in Haryana, where 7,53,584 people have so far recovered from the infection.

Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.33 per cent and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.01 per cent, the bulletin said.

