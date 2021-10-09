Chandigarh, Oct 9 (PTI) Haryana reported no fresh coronavirus-related death, even as it added nine new infections on Saturday, pushing the case count to 7,70,984, according to an official bulletin.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 9,875, the health department's daily bulletin said.

Meanwhile, among the districts, six fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Gurugram district.

The total active cases in the state were 108 while the overall recoveries was 7,60,828. Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

