Sonipat, Feb 16 (PTI) Two students of Ashoka University here were found dead in separate incidents, police said on Sunday.

The two incidents occurred on Friday night, police said.

In one incident, a 21-year-old student from Bengaluru is suspected to have died after jumping from an upper floor of the hostel building, Station House Officer of Rai police station, Sub-Inspector Kuldeep said over the phone.

While police suspects suicide further investigations in the matter are underway, the officer said.

Meanwhile, another student hailing from Telangana is suspected to have died from cardiac issues after he was found lying unconscious near the university's gate.

He was taken to a hospital but was declared brought dead, the officer said.

Police had taken the bodies to the civil hospital for postmortem after the incidents.

A statement issued by the university said, "It is with profound sorrow that we share the news of the sad demise of two of our students in tragic, unrelated incidents on February 14, 2025."

It said that a suicide note was recovered from a student's room and he was found unconscious shortly after. A few hours later another student was reported to have experienced loss of consciousness, outside the campus.

They were taken in the university's ambulance to the nearest hospital where they were declared brought dead, the statement added.

"The departed students were integral members of the Ashoka community and will be deeply missed by all. Our hearts go out to the bereaved family members, and we are providing all the support required in their hour of grief," it said.

The University statement further said the varsity is also cooperating fully with local authorities for the requisite investigations.

