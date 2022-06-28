Nuh (Hry), Jun 27 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector of Haryana Police was held here while accepting a bribe of Rs. 5,000, officials said on Monday.

According to the State Vigilance Bureau, Saroj was nabbed from Firozpur Zhirka Police Station where she was posted at the women help desk.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Government Procures 187.86 Lakh Tonnes of Wheat So Far at MSP Costing Rs 37,852 Crore.

A complaint was filed by a woman against another at the police station few days ago, but the two sides reached a compromise later.

However, Saroj called both of them to the police station and allegedly asked for a bribe to close the case.

Also Read | Hyderabad Jubilee Hills Gang-Rape Case: Police Conduct Test Identification Parade.

The woman lodged a complaint with the vigilance bureau and a team led by inspector Ranbir Singh caught Saroj red-handed while accepting the bribe.

“We have booked her under section 7 (demanding bribe), 13 (criminal misconduct) of Prevention of Corruption Act and are questioning her,” Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)