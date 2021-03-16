Chandigarh [India], March 16 (ANI): A total of five bills were passed on Monday in the House during the ongoing budget session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

The Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been passed to amend Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994. The Haryana Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been passed to further amend the Haryana Municipal Act, 1973 and the Haryana Enterprises Promotion (Amendment), Bill 2021 has been passed to further amend the Haryana Enterprise Promotion Act, 2016.

The Haryana Yog Aayog Bill, 2021 has been passed to establish Haryana Yog Aayog for the promotion, management, regulation, training of Yoga and to develop a system of Naturopathy system of medicine and to regulate the practice thereof and to deal with certain other matters such as training, promotion and Yogasana as a Sport in the state.

The Haryana Appropriation (No.1) Bill, 2021 has been passed to authorize payment and appropriation of Rs 8966,65,26,981 out of the Consolidated Fund of the State of Haryana for the services during the financial year ending on March 31, 2021.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha has also passed a resolution that if any section or organization of the society announced to boycott any political party or its leaders, then the House will condemn it.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal during the ongoing Budget Session moved a single line resolution that if any section or organization of the society announced to boycott any political party or its leaders, then the House will condemn it.

The Chief Minister while moving the resolution said that voting would be carried out in this regard if required. The resolution was passed by voice vote in the House. He said that the responsibility of the ruling party is as much as that of the opposition for the protection of democracy.

The leader of the opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda clarified that no MLA of Congress Party is instigating any organisation or class to boycott political leaders. (ANI)

