Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 30 (ANI): The village of Carterpuri in Haryana is in mourning following the passing of former US President Jimmy Carter, after whom the village was renamed.

In 1978, Jimmy Carter visited the village and was warmly received by the residents. The village was renamed in honour of the former US President following his visit to India in 1978.

As a token of appreciation, the villagers renamed their village Carterpuri. Since then, the village has maintained a close bond with the Carter family and the White House.

Carter passed away at the age of 100. He served as the 39th President of the United States.

Former Panch of Carterpuri, Atar Singh recalled the events that unfolded during his visit to India.

Atar Singh said, "Deeply saddened by his passing away. We feel as if a member of the family has passed away. It is said that either this is his birthplace or he came here with his mother Lillian Carter. His wife was Rosalynn Carter. His mother used to work as a nurse in Mumbai. Whenever there were vacations they used to come here to propagate their religion. He came here on January 3, 1978, on the advice of his mother, at that time our village used to be known as Daulatpur Naseerabad. Our village was not connected to Delhi or Gurgaon then. There was a forest cover then. Devi Lal, the then Chief Minister (of Haryana) tried to take him to some other village but he (Jimmy Carter) insisted on visiting this village only."

He further said that when he came then the village was sealed.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness over the passing away of former US President Jimmy Carter, describing him as a "statesman of great vision." PM Modi said that Carter's contributions to fostering strong ties between India and the US leave a lasting legacy.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Deeply saddened by the passing of former USA President Mr. Jimmy Carter. A statesman of great vision, he worked tirelessly for global peace and harmony. His contributions to fostering strong India-U.S. ties leave a lasting legacy. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the people of the US."

In 1978, Jimmy Carter travelled to India as US President. He met India's then-President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy and then-Prime Minister Morarji Desai. During his visit, he also addressed the Parliament of India.

Jimmy Carter passed away at the age of 100 on Sunday (local time) at his home in Plains, Georgia, The Washington Post reported, citing his son James E Carter III.

Carter's son confirmed his death but did not provide an immediate cause. According to the Carter Center's statement from February 2023, after a series of hospital stays, Carter decided to stop further medical treatment and spend his remaining time at home under hospice care.

In recent years, he had been treated for an aggressive form of melanoma skin cancer, with tumours that spread to his liver and brain. Carter was last photographed outside his home with family and friends on October 1, as he watched a flyover held to mark his 100th birthday, The Washington Post reported.

Throughout his lifetime, Jimmy Carter wore many hats. He was a small-town peanut farmer, a US Navy veteran, and the governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975. He became the first president from the Deep South since 1837 and the only Democrat elected president between Lyndon B Johnson and Bill Clinton's terms in the White House.

As the 39th President of the US, Carter is remembered for achieving the signing of the Camp David Accords, which led to the first significant Israeli withdrawal from territory captured in the Six-Day War of 1967 and a peace treaty between Israel and Egypt that has endured.

In recognition of his efforts, Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for "his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development," according to the Nobel Prize statement.

Carter also played a role in pushing through the Panama Canal treaties, which placed the critical waterway under Panamanian control, improving US ties with Latin American neighbours. (ANI)

