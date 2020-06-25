Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 25 (ANI): With 453 new cases being reported, Haryana's COVID-19 count reached 12,463 on Thursday.
According to the Health Department, Haryana government, 7,380 people have recovered or discharged till date in the state.
Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31 Prices Hiked in India; Check New Prices Here.
The death toll due to the infection has risen to 198 according to it.
India's COVID-19 count on Thursday morning stood at 4,73,105, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
Also Read | Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Reach 73,780 After 3,390 More People Test Positive For COVID-19, Death Toll Mounts to 2,429.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)