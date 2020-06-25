Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 25 (ANI): With 453 new cases being reported, Haryana's COVID-19 count reached 12,463 on Thursday.

According to the Health Department, Haryana government, 7,380 people have recovered or discharged till date in the state.

The death toll due to the infection has risen to 198 according to it.

India's COVID-19 count on Thursday morning stood at 4,73,105, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

