Chandigarh, Sep 15 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported 26 deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,493 fresh infections.

Five of the new deaths were reported from Karnal, four from Panchkula, three from Kaithal, two each from Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Hisar, Ambala, Gurugram and Faridabad, and one each from Bhiwani and Sirsa, the state health department's daily bulletin said.

With this, the state's COVID-19 death toll has reached 1,026 and the infection tally mounted to 98,622.

On Saturday, Haryana had reported its highest single-day spike of 2,783 COVID-19 cases.

The districts which recorded a high number of fresh cases include Gurugram (324), Faridabad (270), Hisar (195), Ambala (190), Panchkula (181), Fatehabad (173), Rohtak (151), Kurukshetra (145), Yamunanagar (123) and Panipat (121).

The state has 20,430 active cases, while 77,166 patients have been discharged.

As of Tuesday, the state's recovery rate stands at 78.24 per cent and fatality rate at 1.04 per cent.

The rate at which infections are doubling is 27 days and the positivity rate is 6.45 per cent, the bulletin added.

