Chandigarh, Apr 4 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said Bhiwani district's Dulheri village, which was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its cleanliness campaign, has become an inspiration for the 'Swachhata Abhiyan' across the country.

Khattar has been holding a "Jan Samvad" programme at several villages in Bhiwani as part of his three-day tour to the district which began on Sunday from Kharak Kalan village to interact with the ruralites.

Also Read | South Korean Band #Seventeen is Set to Return with Their 10th Mini Album ‘FML’ on April 24 … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

This year, the chief minister will visit all the districts of the state and hold these programmes, an official statement said.

In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his radio broadcast "Mann ki Baat", praised the youth of Dulheri village for enthusiastically running a cleanliness campaign.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Cancer Patient, Who Tested Positive for COVID-19, Dies at Tuticorin Hospital.

Khattar said that tractor trolleys will be given in 135 big villages of the state under the 'Swachhata Abhiyan' and the number of 'safai karamcharis' will also be increased as per requirement.

He said that other villages should also follow the Swachhata Abhiyan, considering Dulheri as a model.

Khattar instructed the deputy commissioner and the local representatives to conduct cleanliness campaigns in villages in the district.

He said that under the Swachhata Abhiyan, manure will be prepared by composting the garbage of the village within one to two acres of land. The village panchayat can also earn some profit by selling it.

Meanwhile, during the Jan Samvad programme at Tosham village, Khattar said that 1,850 new ration cards have been made in the village.

Similarly, Ayushman cards have been made for 6,339 people in the village, out of which 197 cardholders have got their treatment done.

During his visit to Tosham village, the chief minister conducted a surprise inspection of Tosham Police Station and appreciated Station House Officer Sukhbir Singh for the cleanliness arrangement at the police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)