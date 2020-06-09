India News | Haryana's Home Minister Suffers Thigh Bone Fracture After Slipping in Bathroom

Ambala, Jun 9 (PTI) Haryana's Home minister Anil Vij fractured his left thigh bone when he slipped in the bathroom of his Ambala Cantonment residence while taking a bath on Tuesday.

Vij, who also holds the health and urban local bodies portfolios in the state, was taken to a private hospital at Ambala Cantonment, where a team of senior doctors examined him.

Also Read | Low Pressure Area Formed Over Bay Of Bengal, Heavy Rainfall to Lash Parts of Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Says IMD.

Dr Prabhakar Sharma, who attended to the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, said an X-ray revealed that the fracture was a major one and may require surgery.

Deputy Commissioner Ashok Sharma and Civil Surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh also reached the hospital when the minister was being examined.

Also Read | BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shirish Dixit Dies of Coronavirus.

Subsequently, Vij, a six-time MLA from Ambala Cantonment, was referred to a private hospital near Chandigarh.

According to sources, after attending to some people who had come to meet him at his residence in the morning, Vij went to the bathroom on the first floor of his house, where he slipped and fell down while taking a bath.

He was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

A number of BJP workers reached his residence as soon as they got to know about the incident.

This was the second such incident in the recent past. A few months ago, Vij had slipped in the bathroom while taking a bath and sustained minor injuries on the chest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)