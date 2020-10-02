New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Activists of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) took out a candlelight vigil on Friday to pay homage to the woman who was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras and demanded justice for her.

The march led by IYC president Srinivas BV started from the organisation's headquarters on Raisina Road and culminated at Jantar Mantar.

Some of the IYC activists took part in the march dressed like Mahatma Gandhi.

"Yogi Adityanath government in UP is doing injustice to the Hathras victim and her family but we will fight against all kinds of injustice and will not remain silent till justice is done," Srinivas said.

The IYC activists also observed silence to pay homage to the 19-year-old dalit woman who died at a Delhi hospital last Tuesday, about a fortnight after being brutally raped by four men in Hathras.

