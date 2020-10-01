New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Members of various students organisations held a protest at Delhi University's north campus against the brutal Hathras gang-rape and murder incident and demanded justice for the 19-year-old victim.

A senior police official said 20-22 protestors were detained and later released.

A statement said Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) activists along with other progressive organizations of DU held demonstrations against the barbarous gang-rape in Hathras and the denial of justice to the victim and her family by UP government's state machinery.

A large number of activists were wrongfully detained while protesting and taken to Maurice Nagar Police Station, they alleged.

The 19-year-old woman was brutally gang-raped in a village in Hathras district two weeks ago. She died of her grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday, prompting outrage, protests and calls for justice.

The woman was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the J N Medical College Hospital in Aligarh with serious injuries.

She was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

