New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The body of the 19-year-old woman who died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, a fortnight after being gang-raped in Hathras, was taken to Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Earlier in the day, the victim's father and cousin sat on a dharna outside the Safdarjung Hospital. They were joined by Bhim Army and Congress workers in the evening.

"The victim's body has been taken by the Uttar Pradesh Police from the hospital. Her father and cousin were also taken to UP," a Delhi Police official said.

The woman, who was brutally gang-raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district two weeks ago, died of her grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday, prompting outrage, protests and calls for justice.

The accused had tried to strangle her to death as she resisted their rape attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. The four accused have been arrested.

She was admitted to Aligarh Muslim University's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital here on Monday.

