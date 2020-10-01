New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Delhi police on Wednesday detained 32 male protesters for illegally protesting near Mansingh Road demanding justice for Hathras gangrape victim who died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a hospital in the national capital.

A few female protesters who were part of the protesting group were removed from the spot. The protesters belonged to All India Students Association (AISA) and Bhim Army.

Legal action under relevant sections of law is being taken, said Delhi Police.

Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that kin of Hathras gangrape victim will be given Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia and a house, and a government job will be given to a member of the family.

The government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast track court.

The 19-year-old victim died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday. She was brought to the Hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

An official had earlier said that the last rites were performed at the victim's native place in the wee hours of Wednesday. All the four accused involved in the incident have been arrested. (ANI)

