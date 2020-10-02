Panaji, Oct 2 (PTI) The Goa Congress on Friday protested over the treatment meted out by Uttar Pradesh police to senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a day earlier while the siblings were on their way to meet the kin of a 19-year-old Dalit girl from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh who was gang-raped and murdered.

The senior Congress leaders were booked on Thursday by UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar police under sections of IPC as well as Epidemic Diseases Act.

The Dalit teen was allegedly sexually attacked by four men on September 14 and referred on Monday to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi with spinal injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday.

Congress Goa unit chief Girish Chodankar, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Digambar Kamat were among the leaders who took part in the silent protest held in Lohia Maidan in Margao near here.

Both leaders condemned the action against Gandhi and Vadra and warned the Narendra Modi government that the party would hold more protests if the Centre continued its "high- handed" behaviour.

