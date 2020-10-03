Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister SK Khanna on Saturday said that medical reports of the 19-year-old girl from Hathras do not confirm rape. The minister said that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had still formed a Special Investigation Team and took action against five police officials.

He also said an exemplary investigation will follow soon after the Special Investigation Team presents its report.

Speaking to reporters here, Khanna said, "Of the incident, based on the merits of the postmortem, forensic and medical reports, there's been no confirmation of rape. Still, Chief Minister constituted SIT and took action against five officers. As soon as the SIT report is filed, an exemplary investigation will follow."

The government has provided the family with an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh, one house, a government service under group C category. The family's demand to hear the case in a fast-track court and SIT investigation has also been accepted.

The Hathras victim died in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. The post-mortem report stated that the victim suffered fracture of "C6 cervical vertebra" and there was "extravasations of blood along the fracture line" and the underlying spinal cord was "contused with ascending oedema". However, there is no mention of rape in the report.

All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.

An incident has triggered widespread protests with the opposition raising questions over the manner in which the last rites of the victim were performed. The body was cremated in the night near her home on Wednesday and police has said that consent of family was taken for the cremation.

Meanwhile Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with other leaders reached Hathras to meet the aggrieved family. (ANI)

