Aurangabad, Oct 2 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Friday hit out at those demanding the resignation of his party's government in Uttar Pradesh over the Hathras crime by claiming "such incidents are happening in Maharashtra everyday".

A Dalit teen was allegedly sexually attacked by four men on September 14 in Hathras in UP and referred on Monday to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi with spinal injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday.

Also Read | UAE’s Burj Khalifa Lit in Tricolour With Portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi to Mark International Day of Non-Violence 2020; Watch Video.

"If Shiv Sena are demanding the resignation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, then we need to demand resignations (here) everyday. Such incidents are happening in Maharashtra everyday. Those demanding resignation of UP government must take a look at Maharashtra," Darekar, leader of opposition in the legislative council, said at a press conference here.

Darekar, who toured Kannad, Phulambri, Khultabad and Aurangabad, said the Uddhav Thackeray government must fast- track surveys to assess crop damage due to recent heavy rains and provide relief to affected farmers within a week.

Also Read | Keshav Prasad Maurya Tests COVID-19 Positive, UP Deputy CM Issues Confirmation On Twitter.

"Relief should be Rs 50,00 per hectare for land under irrigation and Rs 25,000 per hectare for other lands," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)