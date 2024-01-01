Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): A delegation of the Hattee Community of Sirmaur district called on Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday and thanked him for issuing notification of tribal status to Hattee's.

"The State Government received the clarification from the Central Government last Saturday evening on the Hattee's status and within no time we have issued the notification in this regard," said the Chief Minister.

He also added that an announcement in this regard will be made by him on his visit to the district on January 3, 2024.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and various representatives of the Hattee Community were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, along with his cabinet colleagues, called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhawan here on Monday and greeted him on the New Year.

The Chief Minister wished the Governor a joyful year ahead and expressed hope that 2024 would bring happiness and prosperity to his life.

The governor thanked all for their good wishes and hoped that 2024 would bring prosperity and happiness to everyone. (ANI)

