Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Thursday said it has always favoured initiatives aimed at restoration of peace at India's border with Pakistan, even as it questioned the neighbouring country whether it has stopped infiltration and cross-border terrorism.

The UPA government always dealt firmly with Pakistan on all fronts but the door for dialogue was never closed. The situation at the border during the UPA regime was much better than what it is under the Modi government, the Congress claimed.

The party's remarks came hours after India and Pakistan announced that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors.

"We have always favoured initiatives aimed at restoration of peace on the borders and the LoC and ensuring the safety of our residents and jawans in Jammu and Kashmir," said G A Mir, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief.

He questioned Pakistan whether it has stopped infiltration and cross-border terrorism.

After over six years of hot pursuit which led to the loss of lives of soldiers and civilians, the Modi government has finally decided to seek peace and normalcy at the borders and the LoC, he added.

Mir said Thursday's development vindicates the Congress' stand that the Modi government has always adopted a flip-flop policy towards Pakistan which has yielded no good results in the past six years.

The BJP always advocated tough posturing with Pakistan. Though the UPA government always dealt firmly with Pakistan on all fronts, the doors for dialogue were never closed, he said.

The situation at the border and infiltration during the UPA regime was much better than what it is under the Modi government, he claimed.

Referring to Modi's surprise visit to Pakistan in December 2015, Mir said the prime minister went there uninvited "and in exchange received a major terrorist attack".

Days after Modi's visit to Pakistan, terrorists attacked an Indian Air Force base in Punjab's Pathankot. Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad was found to be behind the attack.

The decision on ceasefire, effective since Wednesday midnight, was taken at a meeting between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan signed a ceasefire agreement in 2003, but it has hardly been followed in letter and spirit over the past several years with more violations than observance of the pact.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)