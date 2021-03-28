Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 28 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the protest in support of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi will not affect the SIT investigation on the alleged sex scandal.

"The protest which is going on will be looked after by the local police. The investigation will be done systematically. We have given free hand to SIT," Bommai told media personnel.

The remark came after a protest was staged against Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar by the supporters of Jarkiholi in the Belagavi district ahead of his visit to the district. They were alleging Shivakumar's role in the sex CD matter.

The Karnataka Home Minister further said that the government has provided security to the victim and her family.

"No one should work to undermine the morals of the police. The SIT team is systematically investigating the right path. The truth will come out of the investigation," he added.

Earlier, Jarkiholi alleged that Shivakumar is the producer of the alleged sex CD.

A case was registered on March 2 against Jarkiholi for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after a purported sex tape surfaced showing him in a compromising position with a woman.

Following the allegations, Jarkiholi resigned on March 3. He had denied allegations that he had sexually exploited a woman in return for a government job, saying that the scandal was a conspiracy against him and that the CD was "fake". (ANI)

