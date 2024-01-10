New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Supertech's chairman and Promoter RK Arora, on Wednesday, while seeking interim bail on health grounds, submitted that he has lost 10 kg in custody.

He has recently moved to Delhi's Court for a grant of interim bail for 90 days on health grounds.

Also Read | Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: India To Become World's Third Largest Economy by 2027-28 With GDP Surpassing USD 5 Trillion, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

RK Arora was arrested in June of last year concerning a money laundering case.

Advocate Tanveer Ahmad Mir, who appeared for RK Arora, seeks direction to release the applicant on interim bail on medical grounds stating that he suffers from health ailments for which interim bail is required.

Also Read | Lawyer Kidnapped in Borivali: Clients Abduct Advocate in Broad Daylight for Not Providing Promised Ration Cards, Hold Him Captive in Charkop Village; Arrested.

"The medical reports show that as of date the applicant is not only sick but the sickness has also resulted in infirmity," said Mir.

"He has lost 10 kg of weight within five months of his custody. RML doctors have confirmed that there are problems in three areas of the spine and he is required to undergo surgery. The government hospital has granted a long date for reasons only known to them," he added.

The lawyer for Arora further submitted that the Supreme Court recognizes the right to seek treatment from any private hospital of his choice at his own expense. Once a person is detained, all his rights are maintained except for liberty, which is curtailed.

Arora, in his interim bail plea, stated that he was referred by the Jail authorities to the Government Hospital, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, wherein the Applicant was examined and prescribed various treatments.

However, it has been observed by the concerned doctors at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital that the applicant or accused is not showing signs of improvement.

"The applicant is immediately required to be released on interim bail to ensure that his ailments are accurately diagnosed and that effective and adequate medical treatment is provided to him urgently," urged Mir.

In case the applicant's health is compromised further while in custody, he and his family will suffer intolerable and irreparable consequences, as stated in the plea.

Plea further submitted that prisons provide medical facilities but the services are not comparable to or equivalent to the level of treatment and care one can avail from private hospitals.

The facilities in the jail are general and character, which are inadequate to monitor the proper health of the applicant, who is suffering from multiple serious ailments. The jail is not equipped to provide the special and intensive treatment and care that the applicant requires.

Noted the submissions, Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala fixed January 12, 2024 for arguments on the Enforcement Directorate's submissions.

Earlier, the trial court took cognizance of the prosecution complaint (chargesheet) filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him and others and also issued summons to all accused named in the chargesheet and firms through their representatives.

ED's Special Public Prosecutors Naveen Kumar Matta, Manish Jain, and Mohd Faizan have appeared in the matter before the court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) against Supertech's Chairman, RK Arora, concerning a money laundering case in Delhi's Patiala House Court. Arora was arrested on June 27 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier, ED apprised the court that 23 FIRs were registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Delhi Police, Haryana Police and UP Police against Supertech Limited and its group companies under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with 406(criminal breach of trust)/420 (cheating)/467/471 IPC having allegations of cheating at least 670 home buyers for an amount of Rs 164 crore.

ED also alleged that the amount collected by Supertech Ltd. was diverted to their group companies for the purchase of properties, and the company with land had much lesser value.

ED alleged that the accused persons have acquired properties, and made illegal/wrongful gain arising out of the said proceeds of crime by involving, indulging and commissioning criminal activities related to scheduled offenses.

It is stated that the prima facie case for the commission of an offense punishable under Section 3 punishable under Section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act has been made. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)