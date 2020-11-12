By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 12 (ANI): Two days after National Democratic Alliance scored a victory in Bihar assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said he has not made any claim and decision about the leader of the ruling alliance in the state will be taken by the constituents.

The NDA had fought the elections projecting Kumar as Chief Minister. BJP leaders had also made it clear that Nitish Kumar will be chief minister even if the party gets more seats.

Kumar, who interacted with media persons after meeting the newly-elected MLAs of the party, said people have given the mandate to NDA and it will form the government.

Asked who will the chief minister, Kumar said, "I have made no claim, the decision will be taken by NDA".

Asked about the oath-taking ceremony, he said embers of all four parties will meet tomorrow.

"It is not decided yet when the oath ceremony will take place, whether after Diwali or Chhath. We are analysing the results of this election. Members of all four parties will meet tomorrow," he said.

Asked about Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is seen to have cut into JD-U votes and to have brought down its tally, the Chief Minister said, "If some action is to be taken (against LJP), the BJP has to take it".

"It's for the BJP to decide whether or not the LJP should be retained in the NDA," he said.

In the ruling alliance, while BJP won 74 seats, JD-U was restricted to 43. Eight seats were won by two other constituents of NDA in the state. (ANI)

