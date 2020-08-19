Jaipur, Aug 19 (PTI) Sachin Pilot, who was sacked as the deputy chief minister and the Rajasthan Congress head after he rebelled, on Wednesday said it was up to the party to assign him any responsibility.

But in an apparent reference to the other Congress MLAs who were part of the recently ended rebellion, he said those who had worked for the party should be involved in the organisation and the state government on the basis of their merit and seniority.

Also Read | Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Purab 2020: Fireworks Take Place at Golden Temple in Amritsar (Watch Video).

Pilot made the remarks in Jaipur and his assembly constituency, Tonk, which he visited for the first time after the patch-up with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

“The party makes the final decision on who works in the government and who works in the party organisation," he told reporters before heading for Tonk.

Also Read | Ram Vilas Paswan Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi, Blames UPA-Era Provision For Non-Updation of NFSA List.

Pilot reiterated that he has not demanded any post for himself.

He reminded that a three-member panel has been formed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to address the issues which concern him.

The committee was announced last week after a meeting between him and the party's top leadership in Delhi, ending a month-long crisis in the party. Eighteen other Congress MLAs had joined him in the revolt against Ashok Gehlot.

On Monday, Pilot met Ajay Maken, the new AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan.

In Tonk, Pilot said he is not longing for any post and had not demanded anything.

“We took the stand for our principles,” he said, adding that he is happy being among the people.

But In a possible reference to his loyalists, Pilot said he wanted those who struggled with him and played a role in the formation of the government should be involved in the party and the government according to their seniority and merit.

Pilot was given a warm welcome in his constituency.

He met a “sarpanch” and other public representatives, and also held meetings with the district collector and local officials.

He urged putting more effort into containing the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the situation may worsen if “overconfidence” leads to any complacency.

Pilot assured people that development work will be speeded up in the constituency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)